Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 242,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 96.4% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

