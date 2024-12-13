Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 137.5% in November

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orpea Price Performance

Shares of ORPEF stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. Orpea has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

