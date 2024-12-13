Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $245.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $192.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,100. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 147.4% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at $3,598,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 133.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

