Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,095 ($26.56) and last traded at GBX 2,120 ($26.87). 52,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 103,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,135 ($27.06).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on OXIG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,925 ($37.08) to GBX 2,830 ($35.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,441.86%.
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.
