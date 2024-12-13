Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.93 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 55.40 ($0.70). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 57.41 ($0.73), with a volume of 1,015,068 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of £76.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,435.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Ian Wilcock acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,196.98). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

Further Reading

