Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (BATS:PSFM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,255,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFM opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (April) ETF (PSFM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFM was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

