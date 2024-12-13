Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.66 and traded as high as $22.75. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 47,576 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $269.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,506.01. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,846.24. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 1,990.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.