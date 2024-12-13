Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Pentair were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 165.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $108.29 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNR

Insider Activity

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.