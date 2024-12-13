PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.61. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 467,346 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 236,616 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 458.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 220,335 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,443 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

