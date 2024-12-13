PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $14.61. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 467,346 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.