Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $371,000 Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth $4,724,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 449,805.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 427,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after buying an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 57.4% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 585,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 213,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.6 %

IAS stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,534.53. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,363 shares of company stock valued at $165,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.