Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:POLA opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

