Polaris (NYSE:PII) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Polaris Trading Down 0.8 %

Polaris stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $63.23 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.50.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 147.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Polaris by 545.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Polaris by 8,867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

