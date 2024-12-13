Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) versus TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Critical Contrast

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prime Meridian pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 21.12% 9.45% 1.14% Prime Meridian 16.83% 9.76% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Prime Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Prime Meridian”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $499.75 million 3.20 $117.39 million $3.36 14.41 Prime Meridian $41.82 million 2.32 $8.71 million $2.46 12.01

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriCo Bancshares and Prime Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 3 3 0 2.50 Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 0.00

TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $48.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.43%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Prime Meridian.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Prime Meridian on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. Prime Meridian Holding Company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

