Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.55 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

PFIE stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 359.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 91,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Profire Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 235,664 shares during the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

