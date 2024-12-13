Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.22% of J&J Snack Foods worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $167.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.64. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.23 and a 1-year high of $180.80.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.25). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $426.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

