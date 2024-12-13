Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.13 and a one year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

