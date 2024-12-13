Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 40,647 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 627,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 609,671 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2,918.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 23,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $545,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,059,400. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 208,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $5,203,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,579.60. This trade represents a 37.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,851,175 shares of company stock worth $169,980,708. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

