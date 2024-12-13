Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,257 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Kemper worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,922 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Kemper by 60.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KMPR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $67.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.