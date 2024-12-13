Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 687,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

CAF opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.3272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.