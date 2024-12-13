Q1 EPS Estimate for Pacira BioSciences Lowered by Analyst

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.