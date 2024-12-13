Q2 Earnings Estimate for Iris Energy Issued By Roth Capital

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a report released on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

IREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Iris Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

IREN stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

