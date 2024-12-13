Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 10,292 Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 211,805 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $5,402,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $6,858,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.79.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $40,005.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $67,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,333. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,433 shares of company stock worth $492,503. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Health Catalyst Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

