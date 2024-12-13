Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,230 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.78. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $447.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

