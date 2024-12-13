Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $100,000 Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 97.6% in the third quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 254,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 125,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clarus by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 67.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.98 million. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $198,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,400 shares in the company, valued at $492,384. This represents a 28.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

