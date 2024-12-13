Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,481 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,549,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,790 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 123.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,075,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 587,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

