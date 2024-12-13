Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $77,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the second quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Unisys by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 162,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Unisys Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Unisys Co. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.50 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unisys Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

