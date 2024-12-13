Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 3,600 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

