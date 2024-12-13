Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

