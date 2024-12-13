Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.22 Million Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PENN

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.