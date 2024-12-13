Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,976,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 760,956 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth $575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,085,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 356.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,206,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after buying an additional 1,099,217 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB opened at $12.24 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

