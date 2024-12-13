Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 420.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FLGB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47.

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

