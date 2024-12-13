Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PJT Partners by 113.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT opened at $165.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.65. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.51 and a twelve month high of $168.92.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.46 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 1,541 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $245,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Whitney sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $275,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,725. The trade was a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $762,980. Company insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

