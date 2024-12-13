Quarry LP Increases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Quarry LP raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average of $107.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.