Quarry LP Sells 1,773 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Quarry LP trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 495,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335,173 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 479,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

