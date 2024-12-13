Quarry LP Takes $31,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after purchasing an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,600. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA opened at $79.00 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $67.83 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

