RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 851564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on REAL shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 310,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

