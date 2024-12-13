Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

