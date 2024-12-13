Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

