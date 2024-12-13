Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $76.60, with a volume of 1262 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Recruit Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.19.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

