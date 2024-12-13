Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,099.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $860.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,007.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $735.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.