Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $217.24 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $177.88 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

