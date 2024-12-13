Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,956 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITM opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.