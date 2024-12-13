Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $927,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $346.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.79 and a twelve month high of $349.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.