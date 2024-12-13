Rep. Morgan McGarvey Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Morgan McGarvey (D-Kentucky) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on December 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in NVIDIA stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHRIS IRA” account.

Representative Morgan McGarvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) on 11/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 10/25/2024.

NVDA stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,556,986 shares of company stock worth $188,359,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan McGarvey (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. McGarvey (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on May 21, 2024. McGarvey served as state Senate minority leader from 2019 to 2023. Morgan McGarvey was born in Louisville, Kentucky. McGarvey earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri and a law degree from the University of Kentucky. His career experience includes working as an attorney with Morgan & Pottinger PSC. McGarvey has been affiliated with the Young Professionals Association of Louisville and the New Leaders Council.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

