Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Rockwell Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

RMTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 464,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,746. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,221,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 877.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,189 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

