Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 25,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 1,865,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.60. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Roku by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

See Also

