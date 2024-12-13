Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of MDI opened at C$8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$716.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$6.98 and a one year high of C$10.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Benjamin Luke Graham sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total transaction of C$109,144.95. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling, and it provides services to companies that are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long-hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services.

