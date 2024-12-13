Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 1,800 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,160 shares in the company, valued at $23,848,552. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $454,182.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,699,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth $47,523,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,418,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,247,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,466,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XV LLC boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 3,620.4% in the third quarter. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC now owns 1,162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBRK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

