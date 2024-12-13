Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 133.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

NYSE RHP opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.71%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

