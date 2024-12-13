Sandeep Sahai Sells 139,172 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $4,027,637.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $30.10 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3,010.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

