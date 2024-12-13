Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Sasol Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SSL opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78. Sasol has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 312.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Sasol during the third quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 81,913.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 61.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 45,243 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sasol by 173.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

